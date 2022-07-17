Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €196.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €196.00 ($196.00) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($155.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($126.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($205.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($184.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €188.00 ($188.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday.

Wacker Chemie Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €132.75 ($132.75) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($116.65) and a one year high of €187.10 ($187.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €148.44.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

