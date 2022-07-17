Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

Warby Parker Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,778.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 7.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 96,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Warby Parker by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after acquiring an additional 809,360 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Warby Parker by 59.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

