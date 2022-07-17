WaykiChain (WICC) Market Cap Tops $13.71 Million

WaykiChain (WICC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $13.71 million and $358,793.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

