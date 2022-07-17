WazirX (WRX) Hits Market Cap of $89.20 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $89.20 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00039299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.