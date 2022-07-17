WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 28.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

