WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 210,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

