WBH Advisory Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,112,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 394,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,808,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.