WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $331.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.58. The company has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

