WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,290 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $44,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $340.03 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.