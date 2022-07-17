Wells Fargo & Company Cuts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $63.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $135,437,000.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

