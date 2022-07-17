WINk (WIN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $433.71 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.