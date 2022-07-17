WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WinVest Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WINV opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. WinVest Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

WinVest Acquisition Company Profile

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

