Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $4,000.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WZZAF. Berenberg Bank raised Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,431.25.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WZZAF stock remained flat at $21.94 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. Wizz Air has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $73.60.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

