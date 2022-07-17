XeniosCoin Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XNC)

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002604 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. XeniosCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.32 million and $3,007.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00024492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00270568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001446 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin Profile

XNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official website is xenioscoin.com. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin.

XeniosCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

