XRP Hits Market Capitalization of $16.96 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, XRP has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market capitalization of $16.96 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032794 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00021816 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033282 BTC.
About XRP
XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,535,142 coins and its circulating supply is 48,343,101,197 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
