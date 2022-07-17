XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $84.16 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $84.16 million and $1.63 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

