YFDAI.FINANCE Price Reaches $34.43 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $34.43 or 0.00163724 BTC on major exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $137,248.71 and $141,346.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00040938 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
