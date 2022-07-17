YFDAI.FINANCE Price Reaches $34.43 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $34.43 or 0.00163724 BTC on major exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $137,248.71 and $141,346.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YFDAI.FINANCE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00040938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFDAI.FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFDAI.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFDAI.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.