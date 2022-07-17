YooShi Achieves Market Cap of $41.20 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YooShi has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. YooShi has a market cap of $41.20 million and $439,074.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00035427 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022285 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
About YooShi
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
