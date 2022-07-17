Zel (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00285895 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00083979 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00078696 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

Zel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

