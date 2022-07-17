Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $221,256.63 and $3.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,050,417 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

