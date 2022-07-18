1,055 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $182.82. 23,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,778. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $196.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

