105,563 Shares in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 59,699 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAGG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 394,441 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

