11,550 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Transocean by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,317 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Transocean by 327.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533 in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 1,167,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,540,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.94. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.