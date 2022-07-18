13,680 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.15. 168,713 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92.

