1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
1847 Price Performance
Shares of 1847 stock remained flat at $1.75 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. 1847 has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.50.
1847 Company Profile
