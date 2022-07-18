1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of 1847 stock remained flat at $1.75 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. 1847 has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

