2,529 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 698.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 63.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 117,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $71.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

