253,225 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 253,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,000. Albertsons Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,181. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Shares of ACI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. 52,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,650. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

