27,275 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.95. 9,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,558. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

