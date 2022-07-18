2crazyNFT (2CRZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,026.00

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $359,284.17 and approximately $245,026.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00503866 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001906 BTC.
2crazyNFT Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
2crazyNFT Coin Trading
