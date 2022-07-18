3,270 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $430,368,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of MetLife by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 898,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,987,000 after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $66.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

