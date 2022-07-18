3,587,918 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Acquired by Offit Capital Advisors LLC

Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,587,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,495,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 6.9% of Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Offit Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 622,451 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,926. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.