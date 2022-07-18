3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after buying an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $131.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

