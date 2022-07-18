5,725 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,725 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.88.

PANW stock opened at $508.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

