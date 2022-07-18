6,754 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.79. 99,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

