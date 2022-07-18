6,850 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 393.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.10. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.