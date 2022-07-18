Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE ASGI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,693. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,596,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

