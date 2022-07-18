Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE ASGI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,693. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
