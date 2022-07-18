Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.22

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 2716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

