ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACIW. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.82 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.