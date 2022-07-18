ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACIW. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
ACI Worldwide Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.82 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
