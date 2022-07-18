ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Price Target Cut to $14.00

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of ACR stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 174.33 and a quick ratio of 174.33. The company has a market cap of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.89.
ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 37.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
