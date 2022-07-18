ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Price Target Cut to $14.00

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACR stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 174.33 and a quick ratio of 174.33. The company has a market cap of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.89.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 37.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Featured Articles

