Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,446. The company has a market cap of $179.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.57 and its 200 day moving average is $439.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

