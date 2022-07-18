Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,446. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

