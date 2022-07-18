ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Up 5.1 %

ADTN stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $996.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 1.23. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.