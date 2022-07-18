Aeon (AEON) Price Up 22% This Week

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $741.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00654135 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.