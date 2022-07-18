Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 36,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 29.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 5.7% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

