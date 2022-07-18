African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Short Interest Update

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE AGAC remained flat at $9.81 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,318. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. African Gold Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,922,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $11,384,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

