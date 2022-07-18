AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 131,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,319,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

