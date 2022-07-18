Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises 0.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $6.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,440. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

