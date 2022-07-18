Alchemy Pay Tops One Day Volume of $16.36 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $61.59 million and $16.36 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00288506 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00085340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00079671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004627 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

