Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.5024 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

