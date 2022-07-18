Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Update

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the June 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRD. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of BIRD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 69,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,213. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

